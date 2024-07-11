BASF (BASFY) to Stop Glufosinate-Ammonium Production at 2 Sites

BASF SE BASFY intends to end production of the active ingredient glufosinate-ammonium (GA) at its Knapsack and Frankfurt locations in Germany by the end of 2024, owing to economic considerations. The GA formulation in Frankfurt will conclude in 2025. Following that, both production facilities will be shut down. Glufosinate-ammonium remains an important part of BASF's global herbicide portfolio.



BASF's GA production is being adversely impacted by increased competition from generic manufacturers, alternative technologies and high energy and raw material costs. Despite cost reductions at both production locations, BASF's volume and profitability growth is insufficient. As a result, BASF is revamping its production network and will eventually source the active ingredient from third-party vendors. This ensures the company's long-term profitability and competitiveness in the GA market.



All jobs will be preserved until the end of 2025, following which their numbers will be gradually reduced in consultation with employee representatives. The company will work closely with its employees to help them discover future career options.



The company continues to be committed to providing its customers with high-quality GA solutions. At the same time, the company will maintain its focus on developing next-generation GA products that deliver the same results with considerably lower application rates, helping farmers throughout the Americas and Asia.



Shares of BASFY have lost 5.2% over the past year compared with an 13.5% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASF currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company's shares have soared 92.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 91.2%. TEGO, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.7%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 56.2% in the past year.



Kronos Worldwide currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. KRO has a projected earnings growth rate of 297.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied around 37% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.