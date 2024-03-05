BASF (BASFY) & OQEMA Partner on Amines in the UK & Ireland

BASF SE BASFY has bolstered its partnership with OQEMA, one of Europe's leading chemical distributors, for BASF's standard amines portfolio, excluding ethanolamines in the U.K. and Ireland, effective Jan 1, 2024.



The companies, which have had a successful partnership in Germany and Eastern Europe for more than two decades, will now collaborate in the U.K., combining OQEMA's extensive distribution and sales network and in-depth local market knowledge with BASF's ability to deliver high-quality, competitively priced products on a scale.



This new partnership provides OQEMA with the scope for collaborative expansion, allowing the company to offer its clients an expanded product line in amines and boost the company's market position. BASF's partnership with OQEMA helps it handle supply chain difficulties and customer service while focusing on its core expertise.



BASF's Intermediates division develops, manufactures and markets a diverse array of more than 600 intermediates worldwide. The division's main product categories are amines, diols, polyalcohols, acids and specialty. These intermediates serve as precursors for coatings, polymers, medicines, textiles, detergents and crop protection products.



BASF's innovative intermediates contribute to improved final product qualities as well as production process efficiency. The Intermediates division, which is ISO 9001 accredited, runs plants in Europe, Asia and North America.



Shares of BASF have gained 4.9% over the past six months against a 9.2% decline of its industry.



