BASF (BASFY) Exits Wintershall Dea E&P Assets For $1.56B

BASF SE BASFY, LetterOne and Harbour Energy plc announced the signing of a business combination agreement, marking a significant development in the energy sector. The agreement involves the transfer of Wintershall Dea's Exploration and Production (E&P) business — comprising producing and development assets — and exploration rights in various countries to Harbour Energy plc.

As part of the deal, shareholders of Wintershall Dea — BASF (72.7%) and LetterOne (27.3%) — will receive a total cash consideration of $2.15 billion at closing. This includes $1.56 billion for BASF's share.

They will also receive new shares issued by Harbour, resulting in a total shareholding of 54.5% in the enlarged Harbour, with BASF holding 39.6%. The agreed enterprise value for the Wintershall Dea assets is $11.2 billion, incorporating outstanding bonds of nearly $4.9 billion.

This strategic move aligns with BASF's goal to exit the oil and gas business. The transaction provides an opportunity for the gradual and optimized exit from this sector over the next few years, leveraging the potential for value creation through Harbour's listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Importantly, Wintershall Dea's headquarters and its related staff are not part of the transaction. The closure of the Kassel and Hamburg headquarters, currently employing around 850 people, is anticipated, with Harbour planning to absorb some employees into the combined company. The details of this process will be determined in subsequent discussions involving employee representatives in accordance with legal regulations.

Simultaneously, the legal separation of Wintershall Dea's Russia-related business is progressing as planned. BASF and LetterOne will retain ownership of this business, which includes stakes in joint ventures in Russia and interests in Wintershall AG in Libya, Wintershall Noordzee BV in the Netherlands and Nord Stream AG.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including merger control and foreign investment authorities in multiple countries, with the closing targeted for the fourth quarter of 2024. Until then, Wintershall Dea and Harbour will continue to operate independently.

In addition to the Harbour transaction, Wintershall Dea is actively preparing for a separate sale of its stake in WIGA Transport Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG, a German gas transport business not included in the Harbour deal.

In the past year, BASF’s shares have gained 8.5% compared with the industry’s 3.1% fall in the same period.



