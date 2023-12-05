BASF and Vattenfall to partner up on German offshore wind farms

Adds details in paragraph 3-4

Dec 5 (Reuters) - BASF BASFn.DE and Vattenfall will partner up on German offshore wind farms Nordlicht 1 and 2, the companies said on Tuesday in a joint statement.

Both companies have signed a memorandum of understanding on the sale of 49% of the project shares to BASF.

Vattenfall is to use its share of the fossil free electricity to supply its German customers, the company said, while BASF will receive almost half of the produced electricity and use it to supply its chemical production sites across Europe, in particular Ludwigshafen in western Germany.

The deal is expected to be signed in the first half of 2024, with the wind farms to be fully operational in 2028, the companies said.

(Writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Rachel More)

