BASF and OQEMA Ink Distribution Deal in Central and Eastern Europe

BASF SE BASFY announced a new distribution partnership with OQEMA, a leading chemical distributor in Europe, aimed at supplying polymer dispersions and additives for construction and architectural paints and coatings. Effective from Jan. 1, 2026, the collaboration will cover selected Central and Eastern European countries.

The collaboration will perfectly integrate BASFY’s innovative solutions with OQEMA’s strong local presence, extensive sales network, technical expertise and storage facilities. It reinforces BASFY’s ability to meet the evolving needs of the customers.

The customers will now enjoy swift deliveries, prompt technical advice and transition toward more sustainable and high-performance formulations. They can benefit from in-depth knowledge and technical advice, such as application laboratories for customized formulations and testing methods.

The partnership is positioned to support innovation and growth in the Central and Eastern European paints and coatings market, which will broadly cover 14 countries. The companies share a strong commitment to quality, reliability and sustainable development, helping customers transition to a circular ecosystem.

BASFY’s shares have gained 21.9% over the past year against the industry’s 14.5% decline.



BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

