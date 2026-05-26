BASF and Cromology Turn Waste Tires Into Sustainable Wall Paint

BASF SE BASFY and Cromology have introduced an innovative circular economy solution by using BASF’s chemically recycled acrylic binder, Acronal Ccycled, in Cromology’s Tollens interior wall paint range. The transformation of end-of-life tires into recycled resources combines circularity into the operations without compromising on product quality.

The new product, Tollens Maxiline+, will launch in France in March 2026. The wall paint incorporates secondary feedstocks (pyrolysis oil) obtained from end-of-life tires through pyrolysis technology, and is used in BASF’s Verbund production in a process called the ChemCycling process, helping reduce dependence on fossil feedstocks. The recycled content has been certified by REDcert2, providing transparency on the certified chain of custody of the mass balance approach.

Cromology emphasized that the innovation supports its commitment to sustainable construction solutions, while BASF highlighted the reduced carbon footprint achieved without compromising product quality. The partnership represents a significant step toward scaling circular solutions in the decorative paints industry and reducing environmental impact across the value chain.

BASFY stock has gained 23.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 10.8% growth.



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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD.

While CF and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, APD carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $15.67 per share, indicating a rise of 67.24% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 32.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.45 per share, indicating a 1,675.95% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing it in one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 191.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APD’s current fiscal year earnings is pinned at $13.2 per share, indicating a 9.73% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters, while missing once.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.