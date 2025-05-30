BASF to Acquire Full Ownership of Alsachimie Joint Venture

BASF SE BASFY and DOMO Chemicals have reached an agreement granting BASF the right to acquire DOMO Chemicals’ 49% stake in the Alsachimie joint venture (JV). Notably, BASF already holds a 51% stake in the JV. In line with legal requirements, the proposed transaction will first undergo consultations with Alsachimie’s relevant social bodies. After these consultations, the two companies plan to sign a binding purchase agreement. BASF and DOMO Chemicals expect the transaction to close by mid-2025.



Gaining full ownership of Alsachimie would mark a significant milestone for BASF, reinforcing its strong presence at the Chalampé site in France—its key European hub for polyamide (PA) 6.6 precursor production. With sole control of the JV, BASF would be better positioned to bolster its operations, enhance production efficiency and deepen backward integration into critical raw materials, thereby strengthening its footprint across the entire PA 6.6 value chain.



By acquiring DOMO Chemicals’ shares, BASF is reinforcing its leadership and long-term dedication to the PA 6.6 value chain, while positioning itself for future growth alongside customers in key industries like automotive and textiles.



Shares of BASFY have lost 7.9% over the past year compared with a 28.4% decline of its industry.



