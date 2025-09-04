BASF Achieves Major Milestone: First CAM Is Delivered to WELION

BASF SE’s BASFY unit, BASF Battery Materials, achieved a significant milestone in next-generation battery innovation by supplying its first batches of mass-produced Cathode Active Materials (“CAM”) for Semi-Solid-State batteries to Beijing WELION New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. through the joint venture BASF Shanshan Battery Materials Co. (“BSBM”).

The step toward industrialization of Solid-State batteries was driven by high market demands for increased energy density and enhanced safety. The BSBM R&D team developed an ultra-high Nickel NCM cathode material with a composite coating to address interface challenges, boosting energy density, lowering resistance, and improving battery life and performance. As this innovative technology gained widespread attention, BASF and WELION, since its project launch in August 2024, have enabled mass production from concept in just a year. The advancement was made possible through seamless teamwork and a shared commitment to excellence.

WELION’s more than four decades of experience in exploring Solid-State battery technologies, paired with BSBM’s over 20 years of expertise in cathode active materials development and production, contributed toward the successful commercial implementation of this project.

The successful delivery of Cathode Active Materials for Semi-Solid-State batteries emerges as a testament to a strategic collaboration, accelerating commercialization and large-scale industrialization of next-generation battery technologies. By combining innovation and manufacturing excellence, BASF and WELION are setting the stage for future breakthroughs in the global battery industry.

BASFY stock has gained 8.8% over the past year against the industry’s 17.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are The Mosaic Company MOS, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Element Solutions Inc. ESI. MOS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while CRS and ESI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.17 per share, indicating a rise of 60.10% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters while missing it in the rest. Its shares have gained 26% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $9.51 per share, indicating a 27.14% year-over-year increase.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.38%. CRS’shares have surged 74.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESI’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.44 per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.11%.





Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.