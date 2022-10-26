BASF: European operations need to be cut to size 'permanently'

BASF said costs at sites in its European home market need to be brought to a "permanently" lower level because of a triple burden of sluggish growth, high energy costs and over-regulation.

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - BASF BASFn.DE said costs at sites in its European home market need to be brought to a "permanently" lower level because of a triple burden of sluggish growth, high energy costs and over-regulation.

"These challenging framework conditions in Europe endanger the international competitiveness of European producers and force us to adapt our cost structures as quickly as possible and also permanently," CEO Martin Brudermueller said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the first nine months of 2022, natural gas costs at BASF's European sites were about 2.2 billion euros ($2.19 billion) higher than in the year-earlier period, the company added.

