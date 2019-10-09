By Brett Owens

Worried that potential impeachment trials are going to pressure your retirement portfolio? ItaEURtms a fair concern. So, letaEURtms talk about ways to protect our stocks and bonds from political drama.

First, letaEURtms dispel the myth that the news drives the markets. Markets are smart, and they usually aEURoesniff outaEUR eventual outcomes before they become obvious to the broader public. They benefit from the wisdom of crowds, watching as individual market participants who aEURoeknow somethingaEUR put their money where their mouth is by buying or selling.

My favorite example is from World War II. Former hedge fund manager Barton Biggs, author of the excellent Wealth, War and Wisdom, notes how the stock market amazingly identified in real-time that the Battle of Midway was the turning point of the war for the US. Mr. Market outsmarted financial commentators, who made no mention of the historic bottom at the time!

WWII Era Stock Prices



TodayaEURtms geopolitical climate is quite calm by 1942 standards. But in the age of 24-hour news, aEURoesomethingaEUR is always leading the cycle. And currently, itaEURtms the potential impeachment of President Trump.

Now, our beat here is payouts, not politics, so weaEURtmll keep the discussion focused on markets and dividends as usual. And yet again, for the umpteenth time in history, the markets have anticipated this news item.

The S&P 500 most recently peaked on September 12. (Coincidentally, the day of our most recent Contrarian Income Report subscribers-only webcast! Perhaps I am to blame for the last three weeks of market action.) Eleven days later, TrumpaEURtms impeachment odds spiked (per prediction market site PredictIt).

DonaEURtmt Believe Everything You Read OnlineaEUR

