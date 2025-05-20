Basel Medical's Subsidiary Gets S$375 Mln Contract From Pancare To Supply Medical Products

Markets
(RTTNews) - Basel Medical Group Ltd. (BMGL) Tuesday announced that its subsidiary was awarded S$375 million contract from Pancare Technology International (HK) Ltd. to Supply Healthcare Products.

The contract to supply essential healthcare products in Asia-Pacific is for the next five years, until October 31, 2029. The group said it plans deliver high-quality medical solutions, and enhance AI-powered healthcare supply chain capabilities. This initiative aims to enhance efficiency, optimize logistics, and to ensure the timely delivery of critical medical products.

Darren Chhoa, CEO of the company said, "Our focus on AI-powered supply chain solutions will ensure reliable, efficient, and scalable healthcare product distribution, benefiting patients and providers alike."

