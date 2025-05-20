Basel Medical Secures S$375 Mln Deal To Enhance Healthcare Supply Chain With AI Integration

(RTTNews) - Basel Medical Group Ltd. (BMGL) announced that its subsidiary has been awarded a S$375 million contract by Pancare Technology International or HK Limited to supply a range of essential healthcare products across the Asia-Pacific region over the next five years, through October 31, 2029.

This major agreement represents a strategic win for Basel Medical and significantly expands its footprint in the regional healthcare supply market.

The contract underscores growing demand for reliable, high-quality medical product distribution and highlights the company's operational capabilities across Asia-Pacific.

As part of this development, Basel Medical will also accelerate the integration of AI-powered technologies into its healthcare supply chain. The initiative is focused on enhancing demand forecasting, inventory control, and logistics, ensuring more accurate and timely delivery of medical supplies.

The move aligns with the company's long-term vision to build a tech-enabled, efficient, and scalable medical distribution infrastructure, contributing to improved patient care and healthcare access across the region.

Basel Medical Group is a Singapore-based provider of orthopedic and neurosurgical services with over 20 years of clinical and commercial experience.

The group serves major industrial sectors and is positioned to benefit from rising healthcare demand driven by regional demographics, economic growth, and increased private healthcare investment.

Currently, BMGL is trading at $1.94, up by 8.48 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.