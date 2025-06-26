Basel Medical Group Ltd Receives Underwriter Consent to Modify Lock-Up Provision for Potential Securities Offering

Basel Medical Group Ltd announced consent for early securities issuance amid IPO lock-up period review. Fundraising options are being evaluated.

Basel Medical Group Ltd announced that Cathay Securities, Inc. has granted consent to modify the lock-up provision of their underwriting agreement, allowing the company to conduct public offerings or private placements of new securities and file a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before the original lock-up period expires. The company is currently assessing its funding needs and considering options for raising capital through securities issuance, though no such actions are confirmed. Basel Medical, based in Singapore, provides orthopedic and trauma services and recently acquired Bethesda Medical, enhancing its healthcare offerings. The company emphasizes its strong industry relationships and position to capitalize on growth opportunities in Southeast Asia's private healthcare market.

Cathay Securities' consent to the lock-up provision allows Basel Medical Group Ltd to explore new opportunities for public offerings or private placements earlier than originally anticipated.

The company's evaluation of capital requirements indicates proactive financial management and potential for growth through fundraising initiatives.

Basel Medical's successful acquisition of Bethesda Medical enhances its service offerings and positions it as a more comprehensive healthcare provider in Singapore.

The group’s long-standing relationships and experience in the healthcare industry put it in a favorable position to capitalize on the growing demand for private healthcare services in Southeast Asia.

The granting of an early lock-up release for securities issuance may signal uncertainty about the company's current financial stability or capital needs.

The press release implies a lack of certainty regarding the completion of the anticipated fund-raising, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's ability to secure necessary capital.

The mention of forward-looking statements without assurances may lead to investor skepticism towards the company's projected growth and business strategy.

What is the recent announcement by Basel Medical Group Ltd?

Basel Medical Group Ltd announced that Cathay Securities consented to the lock-up provision, allowing new securities offerings before the lock-up period expires.

How long was the initial public offering lock-up period?

The lock-up period for the initial public offering was due to expire six months from the closing date of the IPO.

What services does Basel Medical Group provide?

Basel Medical provides orthopedic and trauma services, sports medicine, neurosurgical treatments, and general practice services in Singapore.

Where is Basel Medical Group located?

Basel Medical Group's clinics are located at Gleneagles Medical Centre, 6 Napier Road, Singapore.

Who should investors contact for more information?

Investors can contact Basel Medical Group at +65 6291 9188 or via email at contact@baselmedical.com.

Singapore, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basel Medical Group Ltd (Nasdaq: BMGL) (the “Company”)



, today announced that Cathay Securities, Inc., as the representative of the several underwriters of the Company’s initial public offering, has granted its consent on June 23, 2025 to the lock-up provision in the underwriting agreement dated February 24, 2025, permitting (i) a public offering or private placement of new securities of the Company, and (ii) the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of a registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933 in relation to such offering or placement, prior to the expiration of the lock-up period which was due to expire six months from the closing of the initial public offering.





The Company is evaluating its capital requirements and reviewing its options with regards to fund-raising through the issuance of securities. As at the date hereof, there is no certainty that any such fund-raising or securities issuance will be consummated.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and neither shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Basel Medical Group Ltd







Basel Medical is a Singapore-based provider of orthopedic and trauma services, general practice, sports medicine and surgery, orthopedic procedures, as well as neurosurgical treatments. Our operations are based in Singapore, with our clinics being at 6 Napier Road, Unit #02-10/11 and Unit #03-07, Gleneagles Medical Centre. Over the last 20 years, our group has forged strong and lasting relationships with a large base of corporations, in particular those in the construction, marine and oil & gas industries, which underpin our robust business model. As an orthopedic service provider in Singapore with a track record of over 20 years, we are well-positioned to ride the wave of growth opportunities in the private healthcare industry in Singapore and across Southeast Asia driven by ageing populations, rising income levels, increasing private insurance coverage, government effort and expenditure on healthcare, growing sports participation rate and Singapore’s position as a premium destination for healthcare services in Asia. Our management and medical practitioner team comprises a roster of orthopedic and neurosurgery specialists, corporate finance and healthcare partnership specialists. The Company completed the acquisition of Bethesda Medical, a leading Singapore-based healthcare provider specializing in diagnostic imaging, sports medicine, health screening services, general outpatient care, mental and women’s health services, in April 2025. Basel Medical Group Ltd serves as the holding company of our group and we conduct our operations through our operating subsidiaries based in Singapore. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



www.baselmedical.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “going forward”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “propose”, “seek”, “should”, “will”, “would” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.







Media Contact:







Basel Medical Group Ltd





Phone: +65 6291 9188





Email:



contact@baselmedical.com







Website:



www.baselmedical.com





