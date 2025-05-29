Basel Medical Group Ltd Reaffirms Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Outlook Amid Share Price Volatility

Basel Medical Group Ltd reaffirms strong financial performance and strategic outlook despite recent share price volatility.

Quiver AI Summary

Basel Medical Group Ltd (Nasdaq: BMGL) reaffirmed its strong financial performance and strategic outlook despite recent share price volatility. CEO Dr. Darren Chhoa emphasized the company's solid fundamentals, highlighting robust financial results and significant new contracts, particularly in the supply chain, while remaining committed to its acquisition growth strategy. He stated that the decline in share price does not reflect the intrinsic value of BMGL or the progress made. The company, based in Singapore, specializes in orthopedic and trauma services, operating clinics with a track record of over 20 years, and is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in the healthcare sector due to various market drivers.

Potential Positives

Basel Medical Group Ltd reaffirms strong underlying financial performance and strategic outlook, highlighting resilience despite recent share price volatility.

The company reports winning new sizable contracts, particularly in the supply chain, indicating growth and operational success.

The firm asserts that its share price decline does not reflect the intrinsic value of its business, demonstrating confidence in its long-term stability and growth potential.

Basel Medical Group is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in the private healthcare industry driven by demographic and economic trends in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Potential Negatives

Recent volatility in share price may indicate underlying issues or investor concerns, suggesting potential instability within the company.

The need to reassure shareholders about the company's fundamentals could imply a lack of confidence in the current market perception.

The press release highlights forward-looking statements, which come with inherent risks and uncertainties, potentially warning investors of the unpredictability of future performance.

FAQ

What is the current financial status of Basel Medical Group Ltd?

Basel Medical Group Ltd affirms strong financial performance, with robust operations and recent sizable contracts despite share price volatility.

How has Basel Medical Group been impacted by recent share price movements?

The recent decline in share price does not reflect the intrinsic value of the company, according to CEO Dr. Darren Chhoa.

Where are Basel Medical Group's clinics located?

Basel Medical Group operates clinics at 6 Napier Road, Unit #02-10/11 and Unit #03-07, Gleneagles Medical Centre, Singapore.

What services does Basel Medical Group provide?

Basel Medical Group specializes in orthopedic and trauma services, sports medicine, surgery, and neurosurgical treatments.

How long has Basel Medical Group been in operation?

Basel Medical Group has been operating for over 20 years, establishing a strong presence in Singapore's private healthcare sector.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





Singapore, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basel Medical Group Ltd (Nasdaq: BMGL or the “Company”)



, today reaffirmed the strength of its underlying financial performance and strategic outlook, despite recent volatility in its share price.





Speaking on behalf of the Board and management team, BMGL’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Darren Chhoa stated, “While recent movements in our share price may raise questions, I want to assure our shareholders and stakeholders that the fundamentals of BMGL remain strong and resilient. Our financial performance continues to be robust, with our subsidiaries winning new sizable contracts particularly in the supply chain, and we remain on track with our acquisition growth strategy.”





“We believe that the recent share price decline does not reflect the intrinsic value of our business nor the solid progress we’ve made. BMGL has consistently demonstrated strong operational execution, disciplined capital management, and a commitment to delivering sustainable value for shareholders.”







About Basel Medical Group Ltd







Basel Medical is a Singapore-based provider of orthopedic and trauma services, sports medicine and surgery, orthopedic procedures, as well as neurosurgical treatments. Our operations are based in Singapore, with our clinics being at 6 Napier Road, Unit #02-10/11 and Unit #03-07, Gleneagles Medical Centre. Over the last 20 years, our group has forged strong and lasting relationships with a large base of corporations, in particular those in the construction, marine and oil & gas industries, which underpin our robust business model. As an orthopedic service provider in Singapore with a track record of over 20 years, we are well-positioned to ride the wave of growth opportunities in the private healthcare industry in Singapore and across Southeast Asia driven by ageing populations, rising income levels, increasing private insurance coverage, government effort and expenditure on healthcare, growing sports participation rate and Singapore’s position as a premium destination for healthcare services in Asia. Our management and medical practitioner team comprises a roster of orthopedic and neurosurgery specialists, corporate finance and healthcare partnership specialists. Basel Medical Group Ltd serves as the holding company of our group and we conduct our operations through our operating subsidiaries based in Singapore. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.baselmedical.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “going forward”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “propose”, “seek”, “should”, “will”, “would” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.







Media Contact:







Basel Medical Group Ltd





+65 6291 9188







contact@baselmedical.com









www.baselmedical.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.