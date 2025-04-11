Basel Medical To Acquire Singapore's Bethesda Medical For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Basel Medical Group Ltd. (BMGL), a Singapore-based orthopedic and trauma services provider, on Friday announced that its unit Basel Medical Group Pte. Ltd. signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bethesda Medical Pte. Ltd. The terms were not disclosed.

The deal is expected to close around April 30, subject to closing conditions.

According to Basel Medical Group, the acquisition of the Singapore-based healthcare provider specializing in diagnostic imaging and outpatient services is an important move as the firm grows its presence in Singapore and the broader Southeast Asian healthcare market.

Basel Medical Group and Bethesda Medical have been working together to improve patient care and streamline operations. Both companies hope that the agreement strengthens their partnership and helps them work even more closely.

Thursday, Basel stock had closed its regular trading at $4.7050, 0.74% lesser on the Nasdaq. In the after market hours, the stock lost 2.44% further to $4.59.

