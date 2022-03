Basel al-Haroun appointed as Kuwait c.bank governor

CAIRO, March 14 (Reuters) - Kuwait has appointed Basel Ahmed Salem al-Haroun as its central bank governor starting from April 1, the government said in a statement on Monday.

The new governor's period of office is five years. His appointment comes after current central bank head Muhammad Yousef al-Hashel asked for his term not to be renewed.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Jan Harvey)

