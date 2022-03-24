US Markets

Baseball-Yankees retain title of MLB's most valuable team - Forbes

Contributor
Frank Pingue Reuters
Published

The New York Yankees are Major League Baseball's most valuable team for a 24th consecutive year, according to the annual list published by business magazine Forbes on Thursday.

The 27-time World Series champions, which have held the top spot since Forbes began tracking MLB team finances in 1998, were valued at $6 billion, up 14% from last year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ($4 billion), Boston Red Sox ($3.9 billion), Chicago Cubs ($3.8 billion) and San Francisco Giants ($3.5 billion) rounded out the top five.

According to Forbes, the average value of MLB's 30 teams rose 9% from last year to an all-time high of $2.07 billion due in part to new sources of sponsorship revenue -- jersey patches and helmet decals -- expected to begin with the 2023 season.

The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves were ranked 10th on the list with a value of $2.1 billion, up 12% from last year.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

