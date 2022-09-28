US Markets

Baseball-Yankees' Judge hits 61st home run, ties AL single-season record

Contributor
Frank Pingue Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dan Hamilton

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smashed his 61st home run of the year on Wednesday to tie the American League single-season record set in 1961 by Roger Maris.

TORONTO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smashed his 61st home run of the year on Wednesday to tie the American League single-season record set in 1961 by Roger Maris.

The record-tying moment came in the top of the seventh inning when Judge smashed a ball from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza over the left field wall.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Peter Rutherford)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7636; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular