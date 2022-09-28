Baseball-Yankees' Judge hits 61st home run, ties AL single-season record

TORONTO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge smashed his 61st home run of the year on Wednesday to tie the American League single-season record set in 1961 by Roger Maris.

The record-tying moment came in the top of the seventh inning when Judge smashed a ball from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza over the left field wall.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Peter Rutherford)

