Baseball-World Baseball Classic to return after two-year postponement

Rory Carroll Reuters
The World Baseball Classic will return in March 2023 after a two-year pandemic postponement with games in Taichung, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami, tournament organizers said on Thursday.

It will mark the fifth installment of the Classic, which will expand to 20 teams for the first time.

Pool play will on March 8 in Taiwan and Japan and the championship game will be held at the Miami Marlin's home loanDepot Park on March 21.

The United States won the most recent edition of the tournament in 2017, with Puerto Rico finishing second and Japan third.

