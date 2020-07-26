Baseball-Trump says he won't throw out first pitch after all

US Markets

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he won't be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch in New York next month, just days after saying he would do so when the Yankees welcome the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 15.

"Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won't be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th," he said on Twitter.

"We will make it later in the season!"

Trump, a native New Yorker who has yet to throw out a first pitch while serving as president, said on Thursday he would throw out the pitch after Yankees President Randy Levine invited him to do so.

The Major League Baseball season kicked off last week with an opening day that was postponed by nearly four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

