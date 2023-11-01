News & Insights

Baseball-Rangers crush Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win franchise's first World Series title

Credit: REUTERS/Mark J. Rebilas

November 01, 2023 — 11:35 pm EDT

Adds quotes in paragraphs 4-5, details in 1 and 6

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Texas Rangers kept up their sensational play on the road to beat the Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five of the World Series in Arizona on Wednesday to deliver the franchise its first Major League Baseball championship.

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen took a no-hitter into the seventh inning but gave up three consecutive hits ending with an RBI single up the middle by Mitch Garver to break up the scoreless affair.

The Rangers added four more runs in the top of the ninth to end any hope of a late Diamondbacks comeback, with Josh Sborz striking out Ketel Marte looking to seal the triumph.

"Everything I've ever worked for was for this moment," said shortstop Marcus Semien, who blasted a two-run homer in the ninth.

"Kind of a crazy game when you're getting no-hit through six, Gallen was unbelievable tonight, but we came through. Once Corey (Seager) got the first hit, everybody kind of woke up."

It was the Rangers 11th straight road victory in the postseason. The championship is the first for the franchise, which was founded in 1961 and which has played in Texas since 1972.

