Baseball-Ohtani wins second American League MVP award in unanimous vote

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Dual-threat Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani was named the unanimous winner of the American League Most Valuable Player award for a second time on Thursday despite suffering injuries that cut his 2023 season short.

The Japanese-born Ohtani received all 30 first-place votes in balloting by eligible Baseball Writers' Association of America voters to beat out Corey Seager and Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers.

In 23 starts on the mound, Ohtani had a 3.14 ERA with 167 strikeouts, though his pitching season was cut short in August due to a torn ligament in his right elbow. A subsequent side strain ended his season entirely in September.

Ohtani, a three-time MLB All-Star and the most coveted free agent in recent memory, is expected to be able to hit without restrictions next season and to pitch again in 2025.

