Baseball-MLB umpires to make announcements on replay reviews for first time

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Major League Baseball (MLB) umpires will conduct announcements explaining replay review decisions this season, the league announced on Friday.

While fans of the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Football League (NFL) often hear game officials explain penalties and make other announcements, the baseball umpire is a figure of few words in the ballpark, save for occasional verbal sparring with team managers.

Not so anymore.

"This season Major League Umpires will conduct in-park announcements during the Replay Review process," MLB said on its official communications account on Twitter.

"We’re pleased to launch this enhancement to the ballpark and broadcast experiences. Training has been held in Arizona and Florida this spring."

The announcements will be made at the baselines facing the press box, largely conducted by the crew chief, over a PA system.

Fans can expect the announcements to begin Sunday during an exhibition game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels, provided there is a replay opportunity, a source told Reuters.

MLB instituted video replays in 2008 and expanded their use in 2014, trailing other major men's professional leagues in North America.

