Baseball-MLB star Shohei Ohtani announces marriage to Japanese woman

TOKYO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani said on his on Instagram social media post that he had gotten married to a Japanese woman.

The post was made shortly before midnight in Pacific Standard Time on Wednesday. No other details about Ohtani's spouse were given in the post, which said he would address the press the following day.

"To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make: Not only have I begun a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I also have begun a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married," the post read.

"I am excited for what is come and thank you for your support," the post in English said.

The 29-year-old two-way phenom is a hero in his native Japan and signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.

