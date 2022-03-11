US Markets

Baseball-MLB Spring Training games to begin March 17 after deal reached

Amy Tennery Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Major League Baseball's (MLB) Spring Training games will begin on March 17 under a revised schedule, the league said on Friday, a day after it reached an agreement on a five-year labour deal with its previously locked-out players.

The deal ended the second-longest work stoppage in the game's history after MLB locked out players in December and cancelled the first two weeks of the season, which was scheduled to begin on March 31.

A full regular season is set to kick off with Opening Day on April 7.

Spring Training games will run through to April 6.

Cactus League clubs in Arizona will play a minimum of 17 or 18 games. In the Grapefruit League, clubs on Florida's west coast will play at least 18 games while clubs on the east coast will play a minimum of 15 or 16.

