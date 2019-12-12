US Markets

Baseball-MLB removes marijuana from 'drugs of abuse' under new policy

Amy Tennery Reuters
Major League Baseball (MLB) will remove marijuana from its list of banned substances and players who test positive for opioids, fentanyl, cocaine and synthetic THC will be referred for treatment before being disciplined, according to the league's updated drug policy announced on Thursday.

The sweeping changes, which take effect from Spring Training in 2020, "favor a treatment-based approach to Drugs of Abuse", according to the joint announcement from the MLB and its players' union.

The updated policy comes months after the shock death of 27-year-old Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, whose autopsy showed oxycodone, fentanyl and alcohol in his system.

