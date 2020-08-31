US Markets

Baseball-MLB postpones two Mariners-A's games after positive COVID-19 test

Rory Carroll Reuters
Aug 31 (Reuters) - The first two games of the Oakland Athletics series against the Seattle Mariners have been postponed after a member of the A's organization tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Monday.

The games were scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday in Seattle and will likely need to be made up with double headers. The final game of the three-game series on Thursday remained on the schedule.

MLB postponed the series finale between the A's and Houston Astros on Sunday following the positive test of an unidentified member of the organization.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the Oakland Athletics' organization, the scheduled games between the A's and the host Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, September 1st and Wednesday, September 2nd have been postponed," MLB said in a statement.

The league said it would provide updates "as necessary".

Oakland is the fifth MLB team to have at least one person test positive for the virus.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; editing by Clare Fallon)

