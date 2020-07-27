US Markets

Baseball-MLB postpones games in Miami, Philadelphia due to COVID-19

Frank Pingue Reuters
Major League Baseball's coronavirus-delayed season hit a snag less than a week after it began as it postponed games scheduled for Monday in Miami and Philadelphia due to COVID-19 related concerns.

The Miami Marlins, who opened their season last Friday in Philadelphia, were scheduled to return home Sunday ahead of their Monday home opener but put off travelling after a number of their players tested positive for the virus.

The Philadelphia Phillies were scheduled to host the New York Yankees later on Monday but that game was postponed as Miami were recently in their stadium.

