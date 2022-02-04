Baseball-MLB players reject owner's request for federal mediator

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Major League Baseball Players Association on Friday rejected team owners' request for a federal mediator, saying that the best way to resolve the ongoing player lockout is for league representatives to return to the bargaining table.

After another round of unsuccessful talks to resolve the labor dispute this week, owners made the request for a neutral third party to be added to the negotiations, a move that required approval from the players.

"Two months after implementing their lockout, and just days after committing to players that a counterproposal would be made, the owners refused to make a counter, and instead requested mediation," the MLBPA said in a statement.

"After consultation with our Executive Board, and taking into account a variety of factors, we have declined this request.

"The clearest path to a fair and timely agreement is to get back to the table. Players stand ready to negotiate."

MLB responded by saying it did not understand why the players would reject mediation from the federal agency specifically tasked with resolving similar disputes, including ones involving sports leagues.

"MLB remains committed to offering solutions at the table and reaching a fair agreement for both sides," it said.

Areas of dispute include owners and players not agreeing on service time toward free agency, playoff expansion, a luxury tax and possible salary floor, and several proposed rule changes.

All sides would like to avoid a repeat of the sport's last labor dispute in 1994, which cost baseball that year's World Series, tens of millions of dollars in revenue and the goodwill of many fans.

Spring Training is supposed to begin later this month and the first pitch of the 162-game regular season is scheduled on March 31.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles)

