Baseball-MLB, players fail to reach labor agreement -ESPN

March 1 (Reuters) - Major League Baseball (MLB) and its players union failed to reach a labor agreement by a Tuesday deadline set by the league, ESPN and other outlets reported, putting the March 31 Opening Day for the 2022 season in jeopardy.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York and Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.