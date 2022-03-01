US Markets

Baseball-MLB, players fail to reach labor agreement -ESPN

Contributors
Amy Tennery Reuters
Rory Carroll Reuters
Published

Major League Baseball (MLB) and its players union failed to reach a labor agreement by a Tuesday deadline set by the league, ESPN and other outlets reported, putting the March 31 Opening Day for the 2022 season in jeopardy.

March 1 (Reuters) - Major League Baseball (MLB) and its players union failed to reach a labor agreement by a Tuesday deadline set by the league, ESPN and other outlets reported, putting the March 31 Opening Day for the 2022 season in jeopardy.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York and Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular