Baseball-MLB, players association to meet for informal talks-source

Representatives for Major League Baseball (MLB) and its players association will meet in New York "informally" on Thursday, a source said, after the two sides failed to reach a labor agreement.

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - Representatives for Major League Baseball (MLB) and its players association will meet in New York "informally" on Thursday, a source said, after the two sides failed to reach a labor agreement.

Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday canceled the first two series of the regular season after the two sides were unable to resolve the dispute, which led the league to lock out the players in December.

MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem will meet with Bruce Meyer, an attorney for Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), the source told Reuters.

The cancellation of the March 31 Opening Day marks the first time games will be missed due to a labor dispute since the 1994-1995 players' strike, two years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced MLB to drastically curtail its 2020 regular season.

