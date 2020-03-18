US Markets

Baseball-MLB mulling to skip amateur draft this year due to coronavirus- AP

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Scott Kane

Major League Baseball is considering skipping its amateur draft this year and putting off the next international signing period in a bid to preserve cash while games are affected by the coronavirus outbreak, the Associated Press reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

March 18 (Reuters) - Major League Baseball is considering skipping its amateur draft this year and putting off the next international signing period in a bid to preserve cash while games are affected by the coronavirus outbreak, the Associated Press reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Talks between management and the players' association are ongoing and include the issue of major league service time, which determines eligibility for free agency and salary arbitration, AP said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +918061822589; Reuters Messaging: Bhargav.Acharya.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular