Baseball-MLB mulling to skip amateur draft this year due to coronavirus- AP

March 18 (Reuters) - Major League Baseball is considering skipping its amateur draft this year and putting off the next international signing period in a bid to preserve cash while games are affected by the coronavirus outbreak, the Associated Press reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Talks between management and the players' association are ongoing and include the issue of major league service time, which determines eligibility for free agency and salary arbitration, AP said.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

