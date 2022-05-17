Baseball-Milwaukee pitcher Mejia handed 80-day suspension

May 17 (Reuters) - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia has received an 80-day suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Tuesday.

The commissioner's office said he would be suspended without pay effective immediately for testing positive for Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid.

He is the second Brewer in six weeks to receive an 80-day suspension for a prohibited substance after catcher Pedro Severino was punished in April after testing positive for Clomiphene.

Mejia has featured in just two games for Milwaukee, who have enjoyed a blockbuster year and are tied with the New York Mets for the best record in the National League with 23 wins and 13 losses. (Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis) ((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;)) Keywords: BASEBALL MLB MIL/

