Baseball-Mets strike deal with Cy Young winner Verlander-reports

December 05, 2022 — 01:03 pm EST

Written by Amy Tennery for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The New York Mets have struck a deal with three-times Cy Young Award-winner Justin Verlander, signing the 39-year-old All-Star pitcher to a two-year, $86 million deal, according to media reports.

Verlander helped the Houston Astros to their second World Series title in 2022, winning Game 5 on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies, and had a 1.75 ERA in the regular season, the lowest in Major League Baseball (MLB).

The Mets did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The nine-time All-Star missed the 2021 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

