Baseball-KBO to allow clubs to cut player salaries with new force majeure clause

Nov 20 (Reuters) - South Korean baseball clubs will be allowed to cut players' annual salaries without liability from next year if the season is disrupted by extraordinary circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) has said.

South Korea's baseball league season was delayed by five weeks due to the pandemic and clubs took a financial hit without the ability to pack stadiums after social distancing rules came into effect to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The KBO said the minimum annual salary limit would be set at 30 million won ($26,915) as general managers from all 10 clubs agreed to insert the force majeure clause into player contracts.

The clause to limit payments will take into account events such as natural disasters, war, infectious diseases, court rulings and government orders.

The KBO added that the free agency requirements for players will also be adjusted if teams are unable to play all 144 games in a season.

Normally, players need to fulfil requirements such as playing a minimum number of games in a season to be eligible for free agency and negotiate with other interested clubs.

The Korea Professional Baseball Players Association's chairman, Lee Dae-ho, said players were on board with the KBO's plans.

($1 = 1,114.6200 won)

