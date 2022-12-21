US Markets

Baseball-Judge named New York Yankees captain

Credit: REUTERS/Jessica Alcheh

December 21, 2022 — 12:24 pm EST

Written by Steve Keating for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was named captain of the Bronx Bombers on Wednesday, adding his name to a list of franchise greats including Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Derek Jeter.

Judge, who signed a nine-year $360 million deal this month to stay in New York, became the Yankees 16th captain and first since Jeter, who held the title from 2003-14.

"Getting a chance to be the captain of the Yankees now, that goes without saying what an honour that is," Judge said. "This is an incredible honour that I don’t take lightly."

The honour followed one of the greatest seasons ever seen at the plate as Judge slammed an American League record 62 home runs.

The towering right-handed outfielder has spent his entire career in Yankees pinstripes, becoming one of Major League Baseball's most feared sluggers after hitting 52 homers in his first full season to earn AL rookie of the year honours.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Ed Osmond)

((steve.keating@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647-624-4094; Reuters Messaging: steve.keating.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.