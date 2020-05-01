US Markets

Baseball-Indians Clase handed 80 game doping ban

Contributor
Steve Keating Reuters
Published

Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has been banned for 80 games after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball said on Friday.

May 1 (Reuters) - Cleveland Indians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has been banned for 80 games after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball said on Friday.

With the MLB season on hold due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Clase's suspension will not begin until the 2020 campaign officially gets underway.

If MLB is forced into a shortened season due to the pandemic, Cleveland may not see Clase on the mound until next year.

"We were disappointed to learn of today’s suspension of Emmanuel Clase for violating Major League Baseball’s joint drug prevention and treatment program,” the Indians said in a brief statement.

“We fully support Major League Baseball’s policy and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing drugs from our game.

"We have been in contact with Emmanuel, and we will welcome him back after the discipline has been served."

Clase, a hard-throwing right hander with a 100mph fastball, came to Cleveland along with outfielder Delino DeShields in a December trade with Texas that sent two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Rangers.

The 22-year-old Dominican appeared in 21 games for the Rangers posting a 2-3 record and a 2.31 ERA.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((steve.keating@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647-624-4094; Reuters Messaging: steve.keating.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Fed is Injecting Massive Resources into the U.S. Financial System. How will it help?

    The Fed is injecting massive resources into the U.S. financial system. How will it help? Carson Group CEO Ron Carson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    Apr 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular