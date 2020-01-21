Baseball-Hall of Fame mystery, who did not cast vote for Yankee's Jeter

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter said being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday was a humbling experience one that was made a little more so when the 14-time All-Star fell one vote shy of being a unanimous selection.
