Baseball-Hall of Fame mystery, who did not cast vote for Yankee's Jeter

Credit: REUTERS/Jasen Vinlove

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter said being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday was a humbling experience one that was made a little more so when the 14-time All-Star fell one vote shy of being a unanimous selection.

