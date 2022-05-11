Baseball-Guardians, White Sox game postponed due to COVID-19 positives

May 11 (Reuters) - Cleveland Guardians have recorded multiple COVID-19 positives at the club, prompting the postponement of Wednesday's game on the road against the Chicago White Sox, Major League Baseball (MLB) said.

The announcement was made less than an hour before the game was set to start at Guaranteed Rate Field. It is the first COVID-19-related postponement in the league this year.

The two teams previously played on Monday and Tuesday in Chicago.

The pandemic forced the postponement of 45 games out of 900 in 2020 and nine games out of 2,429 in 2021.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis)

