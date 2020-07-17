Baseball-Free agent Yasiel Puig says he has COVID-19

US Markets

Free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig on Friday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining but added that he was asymptomatic and felt "absolutely fine."

The 29-year-old Cuban slugger was reportedly set to join the Atlanta Braves when the shortened 60-game season kicks off next week but the deal fell through following the test result, the Athletic reported.

"I would have never believed looking in the mirror that I had COVID-19," Puig wrote on Twitter.

"I urge everyone to take this pandemic seriously, this can happen to anyone, even the healthiest athlete.

"Wear a mask, social distance, and follow your local protocols. Please take care of yourselves. I will see you all very soon when I return to play ball."

Puig, who was an All-Star in 2014 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, said he would remain quarantined until he received two negative test results.

"When I return to the field, I will do so knowing that I will have one less hurdle to overcome," he said.

