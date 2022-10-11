Baseball-Ex-Angels employee Kay sentenced to 22 years after overdose death of pitcher Skaggs

By Rory Carroll

LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay, who in February was found guilty of distributing a controlled substance to late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday, the Department of Justice said.

Skaggs, 27, died on July 1, 2019 while on a team trip to Texas and an autopsy showed oxycodone, fentanyl, and alcohol in his system.

At trial, government prosecutors presented evidence that Kay had distributed the pills, including a 30-milligram oxycodone tablet that had been laced with the powerful synthetic opiate fentanyl, to Skaggs.

Several former Angels players testified in federal court that Kay had distributed oxycodone pills to them as well and a jury quickly found the 48-year-old Kay guilty on two counts.

After the trial, Kay made disparaging remarks in recorded jail house calls about Skaggs, his family and the jury, the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Texas said.

Kay's attorneys could not be immediately reached for comment but at trial they had argued that the two men were simply fellow addicts with an agreement that Skaggs would pay for their drugs and Kay would handle transactions, according to ESPN.

In a statement, Skaggs' family said they were grateful to those who investigated and prosecuted Kay.

"Today's sentencing isn't about the number of years the defendant received. The real issue in this case is holding accountable the people who are distributing the deadly drug fentanyl," the family statement said.

"It is killing tens of thousands of people every year in our country and destroying families along with it. We will continue the fight to hold responsible those who allowed Kay to provide a deadly drug to Tyler. But for their actions, Tyler would still be with us today."

The Angels offered their support to the family.

"On behalf of the entire Angels Organization, our compassion goes out to the Skaggs family on this difficult day," Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey said in a statement.

