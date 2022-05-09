Baseball-Dodgers to wear gay pride caps for first time in June

By Rory Carroll

LOS ANGELES, May 9 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers will wear customized on-field pride caps for the first time when the organization celebrates its ninth annual LGBTQ+ night at Dodger Stadium on June 3, the team said on Monday.

The "LA" lettering on the famous Dodger blue caps will be filled in with the rainbow colors of the gay pride flag.

The Dodgers and the rival Giants will both wear their respective team's pride caps when they face off in San Francisco eight days later in a first for Major League Baseball (MLB).

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are proud to stand with and recognize the LGBTQ+ community in Los Angeles and globally," Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement.

"The Dodgers have a history of breaking barriers and we're proud to be a part of another chapter in MLB history as the Dodgers and Giants each wear their team's pride caps on June 11.

"While our organizations have a long-storied rivalry on the field, we stand together when it comes to equality for all."

The move comes as gay rights advocates say the LGBTQ+ community has come under attack in states such as Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis in March signed a Republican-backed bill that bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for many young students.

The Dodgers (19-7) currently have the best record in baseball.

