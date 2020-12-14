US Markets

Baseball-Cleveland to drop 'Indians' name, begin process of determining new name

Amy Tennery Reuters
Major League Baseball's (MLB) Cleveland team will drop its "Indians" nickname after 105 years, following persistent criticism that the name was offensive to Native Americans, the franchise said on Monday.

The Cleveland team said in a statement that it would begin the process of "determining a new, non-Native American based name for the franchise," citing a desire to "unify" its community.

