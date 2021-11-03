US Markets

Baseball-Braves beat Astros in Game Six to win World Series

Contributor
Rory Carroll Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Troy Taormina

The Atlanta Braves won Major League Baseball's World Series for the first time since 1995 with a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday to seal the best-of-seven championship 4-2.

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Atlanta Braves won Major League Baseball's World Series for the first time since 1995 with a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday to seal the best-of-seven championship 4-2.

The Braves run through the post-season included series victories over the Milwaukee Brewers and defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers before beating the favored Astros to deny them in their bid for a second title in five years.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular