Baseball-Bauer's suspension cut, clearing path for return

Credit: REUTERS/Richard Mackson

December 22, 2022 — 09:36 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Trevor Bauer's suspension for violating Major League Baseball's (MLB) domestic violence and sexual assault policy has been cut by a neutral arbitrator, clearing the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher's immediate reinstatement.

In April, MLB suspended the 2018 All Star for 324 games without pay following what Commissioner Rob Manfred described as an "extensive investigation" into accusations of sexual assault made by a San Diego woman last year.

The arbitrator, who was selected by MLB and its players' association (MLBPA), had "affirmed" that Bauer violated the policy but cut the suspension to 194 games, the league said on Thursday.

The arbitrator docked Bauer's salary for the first 50 games of the 2023 season but had reinstated him "effectively immediately", it added.

Bauer, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, tweeted on Thursday: "Can’t wait to see y’all out at a stadium soon!"

"While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator’s decision, which upholds baseball’s longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence," the league said.

The Dodgers said on Twitter: "We have just been informed of the arbitrator’s ruling and will comment as soon as practical."

