Baseball-Astros no-hit Phillies to win World Series Game Four

Credit: REUTERS/Bill Streicher

November 02, 2022 — 11:36 pm EDT

Written by Rory Carroll for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Houston Astros pitchers combined to throw just the second no-hitter in World Series history in Game Four on Wednesday to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 and even the series.

Starter Cristian Javier went six innings and struck out nine, Bryan Abreu struck out the side in the seventh, Rafael Montero threw a perfect eighth and Ryan Pressly closed out the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history.

