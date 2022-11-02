Baseball-Astros no-hit Phillies to win World Series Game Four

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Houston Astros pitchers combined to throw just the second no-hitter in World Series history in Game Four on Wednesday to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 and even the series.

Starter Cristian Javier went six innings and struck out nine, Bryan Abreu struck out the side in the seventh, Rafael Montero threw a perfect eighth and Ryan Pressly closed out the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history.

