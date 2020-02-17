US Markets

Baseball-Astros' Martes suspended 162 games for doping violation

Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended for 162 games without pay after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance, Major League Baseball said on Monday.

Martes, who was previously suspended for a performance-enhancing substance violation in 2019, will begin his suspension at the start of the 2020 regular season in March.

The 24-year-old Dominican Republic native spent last season in the minor leagues. He has a 5-2 major league record, all from 2017.

Most Popular