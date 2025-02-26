News & Insights

Stocks
BASE

$BASE stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$BASE stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,220,064 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $BASE:

$BASE Insider Trading Activity

$BASE insiders have traded $BASE stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BASE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEFF EPSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,009,111.
  • MARGARET CHOW (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,116 shares for an estimated $908,512.
  • MATTHEW M CAIN (Chair, President, and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,081 shares for an estimated $904,393.
  • HUW OWEN (SVP & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 49,786 shares for an estimated $823,205.
  • GREGORY N HENRY (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 39,985 shares for an estimated $637,212.
  • EDWARD T ANDERSON purchased 21,080 shares for an estimated $298,484
  • CAROL W. CARPENTER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,400 shares for an estimated $94,282.
  • WILLIAM ROBERT CAREY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 912 shares for an estimated $16,416

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BASE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $BASE stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $BASE on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BASE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.