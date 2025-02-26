$BASE stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BASE stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,220,064 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BASE:
$BASE Insider Trading Activity
$BASE insiders have traded $BASE stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BASE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFF EPSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,009,111.
- MARGARET CHOW (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,116 shares for an estimated $908,512.
- MATTHEW M CAIN (Chair, President, and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,081 shares for an estimated $904,393.
- HUW OWEN (SVP & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 49,786 shares for an estimated $823,205.
- GREGORY N HENRY (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 39,985 shares for an estimated $637,212.
- EDWARD T ANDERSON purchased 21,080 shares for an estimated $298,484
- CAROL W. CARPENTER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,400 shares for an estimated $94,282.
- WILLIAM ROBERT CAREY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 912 shares for an estimated $16,416
$BASE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $BASE stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 1,052,843 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,971,829
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 756,394 shares (+38.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,792,182
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 712,936 shares (+72.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,114,672
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 543,234 shares (-62.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,469,018
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 443,159 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,143,723
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 441,770 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,887,194
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 296,809 shares (-66.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,627,252
