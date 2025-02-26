$BASE stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BASE stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,220,064 of trading volume.

$BASE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BASE:

$BASE insiders have traded $BASE stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BASE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF EPSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,009,111 .

. MARGARET CHOW (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,116 shares for an estimated $908,512 .

. MATTHEW M CAIN (Chair, President, and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,081 shares for an estimated $904,393 .

. HUW OWEN (SVP & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 49,786 shares for an estimated $823,205 .

. GREGORY N HENRY (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 39,985 shares for an estimated $637,212 .

. EDWARD T ANDERSON purchased 21,080 shares for an estimated $298,484

CAROL W. CARPENTER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,400 shares for an estimated $94,282 .

. WILLIAM ROBERT CAREY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 912 shares for an estimated $16,416

$BASE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $BASE stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

