$BASE stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BASE stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $148,994,320 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BASE:
$BASE Insider Trading Activity
$BASE insiders have traded $BASE stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BASE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARGARET CHOW (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 73,821 shares for an estimated $1,219,725.
- HUW OWEN (SVP & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,971 shares for an estimated $872,609.
- GREGORY N HENRY (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,977 shares for an estimated $577,050.
- LYNN M CHRISTENSEN sold 7,933 shares for an estimated $158,758
- MATTHEW M CAIN (Chair, President, and CEO) sold 7,833 shares for an estimated $156,747
- CAROL W. CARPENTER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,400 shares for an estimated $91,724.
- WILLIAM ROBERT CAREY (Interim CFO & CAO) sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $44,850
$BASE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $BASE stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,738,468 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,130,871
- IRENIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,673,409 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,356,191
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,593,471 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,097,168
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 535,406 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,432,644
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 425,485 shares (-87.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,701,388
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO added 358,716 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,649,777
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 331,561 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,222,085
