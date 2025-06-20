$BASE stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BASE stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $148,994,320 of trading volume.

$BASE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BASE:

$BASE insiders have traded $BASE stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BASE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARGARET CHOW (SVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 73,821 shares for an estimated $1,219,725 .

. HUW OWEN (SVP & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 53,971 shares for an estimated $872,609 .

. GREGORY N HENRY (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,977 shares for an estimated $577,050 .

. LYNN M CHRISTENSEN sold 7,933 shares for an estimated $158,758

MATTHEW M CAIN (Chair, President, and CEO) sold 7,833 shares for an estimated $156,747

CAROL W. CARPENTER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,400 shares for an estimated $91,724 .

. WILLIAM ROBERT CAREY (Interim CFO & CAO) sold 2,300 shares for an estimated $44,850

$BASE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $BASE stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

