BASE RESOURCES LTD RTS (LSE:BSE) Price Target Increased by 5.68% to 1,394.74

The average one-year price target for BASE RESOURCES LTD RTS (LSE:BSE) has been revised to 1,394.74 / share. This is an increase of 5.68% from the prior estimate of 1,319.83 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 789.06 to a high of 2,010.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22,215.90% from the latest reported closing price of 6.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in BASE RESOURCES LTD RTS. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSE is 0.00%, a decrease of 14.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.94% to 7,562K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,268K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,000K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAIEX - Optimum International Fund holds 470K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 310K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 300K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 47.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSE by 75.89% over the last quarter.

